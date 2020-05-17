Real Madrid want Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in 2021

Real Madrid will wait until 2021 to make an incredible double swoop for PSG star Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund goal machine Erling Haaland.

Los Blancos have been linked with both players this season, however, due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic, big money transfers are likely to be reduced this summer.

According to the front page of Monday’s edition of Diario AS, Zinedine Zidane’s side are happy to wait for their prime targets, as part of long term strategy at the club.

Zidane is reportedly keen on pairing Mbappe and Haaland with Belgian international Eden Hazard, as French striker Karim Benzema approaches the end of his time in Madrid.

Mbappe is under contract at PSG until 2022, but he is unlikely to extend his stay in the French capital, opening the door for a possible €100m exit in 2021.

Prising Haaland away from Lucien Favre’s Dortmund could prove to be a more difficult task, with the Norwegian teenager only joining the Bundesliga giants in the January transfer window.