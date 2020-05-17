Real Betis eye Barcelona trio in summer spending spree

Real Betis could launch an ambitious bid to sign three Barcelona players as part of a rebuilding project ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Rubi’s side have already indicated their desire to extend Carles Alena’s stay into next season, following his arrival on loan in January.

However, reports from Mundo Deportivo claim Los Verdiblancos could also test the Catalan giants with offers for Riqui Puig and Junior Firpo.

Barcelona are rumoured to be open to extending Alena’s loan for another 12 months, with the Spanish U21 international hinting he wants to stay at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Puig is also a potential departure from the Camp Nou this summer, due a lack of first team opportunities in the coming months.

Real Betis will offer a season long deal for the La Masia Academy product, but Barcelona are likely to resist any inclusion of a purchase option.

But a return to Andalucia for Firpo is unlikely, despite 23-year old enduring a mixed first season with Quique Setien’s side.

Firpo showed real promise with Real Betis last season, however injuries have disrupted his progress in 2019-20, with Jordi Alba remaining as Barcelona’s undisputed first choice left back.