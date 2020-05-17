Pione Sisto hit with €60K fine for coronavirus lock down breach

Celta Vigo have imposed a club record fine of €60,000 on striker Pione Sisto following his breach of the coronavirus lock down in March.

The Danish international drove from Galicia to his parents home in Denmark, without the club’s permission, during Spain’s most intensive period of restricted movement.

The 25-year old has been widely criticised for his actions, with reports in Mundo Deportivo claiming Celta are considering suing him over the incident.

Sisto has since issued an apology over the incident, stating he has ‘no excuses’ for the rule break during the quarantine.

The former FC Midtjylland star is not the only Celta player to controversially break health advice guidelines, with Russian international Fedor Smolov also subject to a club investigation.

The striker, on a season long loan from Lokomotiv Moscow, chartered a plane to return to Russia and attend his fiancee’s 18th birthday, as reported by The Guardian.

Smolov was reportedly refused permission by the club to leave Spain, and he may now not return to the club with his deal expiring in June.