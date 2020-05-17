M’Baye Niang hints at Rennes stay for Eduardo Camavinga in 2020

Rennes forward M’Baye Niang has revealed he has spoken to teammate Eduardo Camavinga about a possible summer move to Real Madrid.

The 17-year old has enjoyed an excellent breakthrough campaign with the French side in 2018-19, with reported interest from clubs across Europe.

However, despite the growing speculation over a possible exit, Rennes boss Julian Stephan has consistently stated his desire to keep him at the club.

And Niang told an interview with BeIN Sports, reported via Diario AS, he is confident the teenager will take his time over a decision.

“The advice I have given him is to try and make the right decisions, as it’s better to get these right, than to move too fast.

“I have told him to speak to the club, his representatives and parents and to look at young players at the clubs interested in him. before he decides.”

Rennes are unlikely to change their stance on the French U21 international, with his contract at the club running until June 2022.

With Champions League qualification for next season already secured for the French side, they could demand in the region of €65m to begin negotiations.

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly a huge fan of the midfielder, however, a fee in excess of €50m is unlikely to be sanctioned for an inexperienced player ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.