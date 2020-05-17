La Liga clubs allowed to train with 14 players from May 18

La Liga clubs have been given the green light to increase from individual training to group sessions of up to 14 players next week.

Following a directive from Spanish health authorities, top flight clubs are permitted to enter into the next stage of their staggered return to full training before the end of May.

Reports from Marca confirm all existing coronavirus prevention measures still remain in place, including restricted use of training facilities, social distancing, sanitation and media restrictions.

Clubs inside Phase 0 areas, including Madrid and Barcelona, have also been granted permission to increase training numbers, but only up to groups of ten at this stage.

This involves 12 La Liga clubs based in areas still under heavy lock down, including Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Leganes and Getafe in the capital, and Barcelona and Espanyol in Catalonia.

The statement also confirms a willingness to facilitate a resumption of the 2019-20 domestic season, as public health conditions are met.

However, all games will be played behind closed doors, with continuing access restrictions at all stadiums.