Kylian Mbappe set for PSG stay in 2020

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe will remain at the club for the 2020-21 season, due to the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The French international has been heavily linked with a summer switch to Real Madrid, however according to reports from L’Equipe, via BeSoccer, no move will happen until at least 2021.

Los Blancos are rumoured to be happy to wait another 12 months for the former AS Monaco star, with his contract in Paris expiring in June 2022.

The expected reductions of transfer budgets this summer have persuaded the La Liga giants not to bring forward their interest in the 21-year old.

His relationship with PSG is also reportedly in a downward spiral, due to the club’s insistence of holding him to his contract at all costs.

Mbappe has been a key player for the French giants following his initial loan move in 2017, with 90 goals in 120 appearances and three successive Ligue 1 titles.