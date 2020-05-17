Juventus and Inter Milan do battle for Barcelona’s Nelson Semedo

Serie A pair Juventus and Inter Milan are set to fight it out for Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo this summer.

The Portuguese international has been linked with a Camp Nou exit, after his contract extension talks stalled earlier this year.

Both clubs are rumoured to be interested in a player swaps for the 26-year old, with Mundo Deportivo claiming Juventus are considering an ambitious offer, including Miralem Pjanic and Mattia De Sciglio.

Maurizio Sarri has highlighted right back as a key area to strengthen ahead of the 2020-21 season, and he could offer cash plus the two players if Barcelona are willing to negotiate.

However, an alternative report from Marca, states Antonio Conte’s Inter could take advantage of Barcelona’s interest in Lautaro Martinez in the race for Semedo.

La Blaugrana are tipped to make a move for the Argentinian striker when his €111m release clause is activated in early July.

But due to budget restrictions felt by clubs across Europe this summer, Barcelona could offer Semedo, plus a fee of €45m.

Semedo has made over 100 appearances for the Catalans following his 2017 move from Benfica, but Quique Setien has rotated between him and Sergi Roberto since his January arrival.