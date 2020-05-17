Getafe eye summer move for Valencia’s Jason

Getafe are working on a deal to make Jason’s loan move from Valencia a permanent switch ahead of the 2020-21 La Liga season.

The 25-year old joined Jose Bordalas side on a season long loan at the start of 2019-20, after joining Valencia following his release from Levante.

Boss Albert Celades is reportedly open to the midfielder remaining in Madrid beyond this summer, if a move can be completed.

However, according to reports in Mundo Deportivo, Getafe may offer another loan, if their budget is reduced in the coming months.

Los Che would be open to either a transfer or another loan deal, with a purchase option included, as the Galician born player has no place in Celades’ plans.

Valencia are rumoured to have set an asking price of €5m, but Getafe will negotiate a fee closer to €4m if they fail to secure European qualification when the 2019-20 season restarts.

Bordalas’ side are currently 5th in La Liga, with 11 games to play, alongside a Europa League last 16 two legged tie with Inter Milan.