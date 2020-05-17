Former Egypt coach confirms Mo Salah rejected 2018 move to Real Madrid

Former Egypt assistant coach Hany Ramzy has revealed Mo Salah turned down a potentially lucrative offer from Real Madrid in 2018.

Ramzy, who worked under Hector Cuper, told an interview with Egyptian outlet On Time Sports, reported via Marca, that Salah was approached by the La Liga giants.

“When I was working with Cuper, we had a training camp in Switzerland in March 2018.

“I talked with Salah and he told me he had a really good offer from Real Madrid.

“He discussed it with me and Mr Cuper, but eventually decided to stay at Liverpool, because he was comfortable there.”

Salah went on to face Los Blancos in the Champions League final two months after the rumoured offer, with an infamous tangle with Sergio Ramos ending his participation after just 30 minutes, as Jurgen Klopp’s side lost 3-1 in Kiev.

The 27-year old has been tentatively linked with a move to the Spanish capital since, despite an impressive return of 70 Premier League goals in 100 appearances since his 2017 move from AS Roma.

The former Chelsea forward signed a contract extension at Anfield in 2018, tying him to the now European champions until 2023, and it could take a bid in excess of €125m to prise him away from the Reds.