Bundesliga return provides La Liga comeback blueprint

The comeback of the German Bundesliga this weekend will offer a potential example for La Liga’s own anticipated return to action in the coming weeks.

The top flight in Germany became the first major European league to resume following the coronavirus lock down of football across Europe, with all 18 sides in action this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund’s 4-0 win at home to Schalke 04 in the Revierderby was the stand out game, with the front page of Sunday’s edition of Mundo Deportivo indicating a ‘New Football’, played behind closed doors will become normal this summer.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has hinted at a return to action for Spanish football on June 12, however an official announcement is yet to be made on the resumption of the 2019-20 campaign.

All matches will be played without fans, in a mirror image of Germany, when football does return to Spain.

Clubs are set to step up their training programmes from individual sessions to small groups next week, with full training pencilled in for the end of the month.