Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo suffers injury on Bundesliga return

On loan Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo suffered an injury as current side Schalke 04 slipped to a 4-0 defeat at Borussia Dortmund.

David Wagner’s side were swept aside in their Revierderby clash this weekend, as the German Bundesliga became the first major European league to return during the coronavirus pandemic.

And it was a particularly difficult afternoon for French U21 international Todibo, with the hosts attack in ruthless form.

Todibo appeared to injure a thigh muscle following a challenge on Real Madrid loanee Achraf Hakimi, and Wagner opted to withdraw him at half time as a precaution.

The German club will now announce an update on his recovery following further tests in the coming days, according to Marca.

The 20-year old is currently on a six-month loan deal at the Veltins-Arena, but Schalke 04 do have a €25m purchase clause on him this summer.

After turning in some impressive performances prior to the league’s suspension back in March a move looked to be a certainty, but the extent of this injury could impact their decision on a permanent transfer.