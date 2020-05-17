Athletic Bilbao assured of EURO 2020 host spot next summer

Athletic Bilbao’s San Mames stadium will continue as a host venue for next summer’s European Championships, according to UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin.

In an interview with beIN Sports, reported via Mundo Deportivo, Ceferin stated Bilbao is not one of the twelve cities he is concerned about.

“We have had conversations with nine cities, and they are ready for next summer.

“With three other cities, we are having some problems, and will discuss it further. San Mames and Bilbao is not one of them.

“In principle we want to stick with 12 cities, but we could do it with eight to ten.”

Ceferin declined to confirm which cities and stadiums were a potential problem for the rescheduled tournament.

UEFA confirmed in April they would be postponing this summer’s Euro 2020 competition for 12 months, due to the ongoing coronvirus pandemic.

European football’s governing body are expected to continue reviewing each venue in the coming year to assess their viability.

Spain cruised to an unbeaten qualification for Euro 2020, topping Group F ahead of Sweden and Norway.

However, Luis Enrique’s side will face Sweden again next summer, alongside Poland and one of four potential play-off winners including Bosnia & Herzegovina, Slovakia, Northern Ireland or the Republic of Ireland.