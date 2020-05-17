Arsenal chase Barcelona goalkeeper Neto

Premier League side Arsenal have been linked with a summer move for Barcelona’s back up goalkeeper Neto.

The Brazilian international has made just one La Liga appearance in 2019-20, following his move from Valencia last summer.

Barcelona are rumoured to be open to a sale, with Quique Setien happy to promote Inaki Pena to Marc Ter Stegen’s deputy.

However, despite registering their interest in a move, Mikel Arteta’s side are just one of a growing list of interested parties, according to the Daily Express.

Domestic rivals Chelsea are also tracking the 30-year old, with Ajax, AC Milan, Sevilla, Real Betis and Atletico Madrid also keeping an eye on his situation in Catalonia.

With Ter Stegen set to sign a new contract extension over the summer, Neto’s role at the Camp Nou will continue to be a bit part one.

Any move is likely to result in the former Fiorentina man playing a squad role, but a switch to Real Betis could be the best option of first team football, due to concerns over Joel Robles’ form this season.