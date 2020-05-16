Valencia linked with Romanian U21 international Andrei Chindris

Valencia could move for Romanian U21 international Andrei Chindris this summer, as Albert Celades looks to boost his defence.

Los Che could lose experienced centre back Ezequiel Garay on a free transfer in the coming months, and Celades is assessing a host of targets.

Reports from El Desmarque claim the La Liga side have highlighted FC Botosani stopper Chindris as a cut price option, ahead of the 2020-21 La Liga campaign.

The 21-year old has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign, following two seasons of loan spells at other Romanian top flight sides, and he could be available for €200,000 if Valencia want to bring him to Spain.

Valencia’s summer business is likely to be dictated by funds raised from player sales, with the club’s budget heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Midfield pair Geoffrey Kondogbia and Ferran Torres have been linked with moves to Tottenham and Juventus respectively, with top scorer Rodrigo Moreno interesting Barcelona and AS Roma.