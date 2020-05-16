Toni Kroos says players’ eyes are on Germany

Toni Kroos has thrown his weight behind the idea that football can and will return this summer – assuring the world that “if the Germans can’t do it, nobody can,” in quotes featured by AS.

The midfielder isn’t just bigging up his own country, or playing on old national stereotypes of organisation and efficiency. In this case, the Germans truly are leading the way.

Not only have they done the best job of every European country of containing the virus, and appeared to also be the best prepared for it; they’ve also been the most pragmatic and open about restarting their football league.

The Bundesliga restarts tomorrow, with the eyes of the world on it.

Whether or not they pull it off, the Real Madrid man is right to say that whatever happens there will act as a model for the rest of the world.

He says that he gets the impression from his teammates that the success of the return of the Bundesliga will determine whether it can be done in their league too, and he’s probably not far off.