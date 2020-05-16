Sergino Dest brushes off Bayern Munich interest as Barcelona close in

Sergino Dest is a name we’re hearing more and more of in connection with transfer to La Liga, with Barcelona cropping up as a potential destination more and more.

Mundo Deportivo today have a report that the Blaugrana are closing in on the Ajax full back, who today was given an award for the “best talent” of the season from that club – no mean feat when you consider the top players their academy churns out year after year.

It claims in their piece that the 19 year old has reportedly already brushed off interest from Bayern Munich in order to get closer to a potential move to the Nou Camp.

Dest wasn’t as much of a regular last year when Ajax made their incredible run to the Champions League semi finals, but this season he’s emerged as a regular, and he looks every bit as talented as those players who knocked out Real Madrid so impressively in the spring of 2019.