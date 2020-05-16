Real Sociedad star Alexander Isak unaware of Barcelona interest

Real Sociedad forward Alexander Isak has confirmed he is unaware of reported transfer interest from La Liga rivals Barcelona.

The Swedish international joined the Basque side last summer, and he has enjoyed an excellent debut season, with 14 goals in all competitions.

The 20-year old has established himself as one of the best young forwards in Spain, as part of an exciting attacking trio alongside William Jose and Mikel Oyarzabal.

His consistency in front of goal has increased speculation of an offer from La Blaugrana, if they fail in their attempts to sign Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez.

However, according to reports from Diario AS, he has not received any indications of interest from the Catalan giants.

He admitted it was an ‘honour’ to be linked with a ‘prestigious club like Barcelona’, but insisted he remains solely focused on Sociedad.

Imanol Alguacil’s side are currently 4th in La Liga, and Isak added he is confident of securing a first Champions League spot since 2013.