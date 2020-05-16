Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale not interested in Newcastle switch

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale is not interested in a summer move to Premier League side Newcastle United, according to reports from the Daily Star.

The Welsh international has been linked with a move away from Los Blancos following Zinedine Zidane’s return to the club in 2019.

However, after a move to Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang fell through last summer, he still remains the subject of intense transfer speculation.

The Magpies have become the latest side to be linked with a big money move for the 30-year old, with their club takeover by the Saudi Public Investment Fund expected to be completed next month.

But despite their reported interest, the former Tottenham man has not changed his stance of wanting to remain in Madrid this season.

Bale has been steadfast in his insistence he wants to stay at the club, with two years still to go on his contract in the Spanish capital.