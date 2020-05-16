Real Madrid and Chelsea on alert as Ferran Torres contract talks grind to a halt

Ferran Torres is one of La Liga’s most promising talents, having emerged as an effective regular starter for Valencia in recent seasons.

So far his style has been that of a skinny teenager with magic feet, but over time he’s developing both mentally and physically to become more of a presence on the pitch for 90 minutes.

This last 12 months has seen him bulk up massively, gaining 4 kilos on his lockdown training plan as he attempts to get ready for the season’s return.

This is all happening in the shadow of an uncertain future, however. The 20 year old has not yet signed a new contact at Mestalla, and it’s now just over a year from expiry.

El Espanol report that this is “opening a path” to Real Madrid, but they won’t be the only ones interested. Manchester City, Liverpool and Bayern are mentioned among the teams tracking the young talent. A source in Spain also informs us that Chelsea were impressed by the winger’s performances in the Champions League group that the two teams shared, and were tracking him until they concluded a deal for Hakim Ziyech in February.

The lack of progress on a new deal between Torres and Valencia may well make him an attractive and increasingly affordable option for the Blues to return to as they look to replace the departing Pedro and Willian.

A new contract for Torres at Los Che is by no means out of the question, but the sense of importance of securing it before the end of this summer is growing. Teams will be looking for talented players at the right price, and the newly bulked up Torres with a contract into its final stretch will be temping for sides in La Liga and beyond.