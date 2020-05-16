Real Betis eye Marseille star Alvaro Gonzalez

Real Betis are considering a summer move for Marseille centre back Alvaro Gonzalez, as Rubi looks to boost his defensive options.

Gonzalez is currently on loan at the Ligue 1 side from Villarreal, and they are keen to activate a €5m purchase clause on him.

However, his impressive performances with Andre Villas-Boas’ side in 2019-20, have now caught the eye of Real Betis boss Rubi.

According to reports from Marca, the Andalucian club could now hijack Marseille’s bid, with a higher offer for the 30-year old.

The reports adds their cause could be aided by financial issues for Marseille, with the French club potentially unable to pay the clause.

Rubi is expected to be in the market for defenders ahead of the 2020-21 season, with Zou Feddal, Aissa Mandi and Emerson all linked with exits.

Gonzalez has made over 100 appearances in all competitions for the Yellow Submarine, following his 2016 move from Espanyol.

However, he has fallen down the pecking order following the return of Javier Calleja in 2019, with Spanish international Raul Albiol taking his place in the squad alongside Pau Torres.