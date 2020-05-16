Premier League pair linked with Barcelona teen star Monchu

Premier League duo Brighton and Bournemouth are reportedly monitoring Barcelona’s B team captain Ramon ‘Monchu’ Rodriguez.

The reserve team skipper has caught the eye this season, with eight goals from midfield, with clubs from Germany and Italy linked with a bid.

However, according to reports from Mundo Deportivo, the English pair could offer a loan-to-buy package to tempt Barcelona into a sale this summer.

La Blaugrana boss Quique Setien is a big fan of the 20-year old, but his short term first team opportunities are set to be limited.

His current deal at the Camp Nou expires in June 2021, and the Catalan giants do have an option to extend that to 2023.

But, the report states Monchu could be open to a move away from the club, if he is not offered a role in Setien’s plans for 2020-21.

Monchu is rated at €2m by Barcelona, however, the club are likely to include a buy back option if he is allowed to move on.