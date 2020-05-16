Miralem Pjanic backed to be decisive in Serie A title race despite La Liga links growing

Miralem Pjanic has been one of Europe’s most discussed players during this coronavirus break, with countless transfer rumours connecting him with a switch to Barcelona.

Despite all that, he’s not getting distracted from the task at hand at Juventus. Mundo Deportivo report that he was back in training on the 19th of April, more than a month before the last players from Juventus’ squad are due to return next week.

That shows he’s still dedicated to the Old Lady until he’s actually out of the door, and MD compare his case to that of Liam Brady, back in 1980s.

The former Arsenal star had a move to Sampdoria arranged, but he didn’t let is affect the end of his time in Turin. The Ireland international scored the title-winning goal for Juve in his final game in 1982.

Juve fans are apparently hoping for the same 100% commitment from Pjanic, who, like Brady, can be decisive in the title race right up to the very end.