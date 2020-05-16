Jean-Clair Todibo could stay at Schalke after all

Jean-Clair Todibo has never played a game for Barcelona, but he has his name being thrown around as a potential transfer makeweight this summer in almost every discussion Barca are named in.

His impressive spell on loan at Schalke has raised his profile further since the Spanish champions signed him, and he’s now a really well regarded young centre-back on the continent.

Mundo Deportivo say this morning that the defender is happy to continue at Schalke, where he’s playing and shining under David Wagner. That is, if he hasn’t been sent to a new home by then, or even called back to Catalonia to play there.

While it looks like he’s going to be offered to some seriously top clubs this summer, his best prospects might be staying and playing in the Bundesliga.

All eyes will be on him when the league restarts tomorrow, and he can potentially hugely raise his value in these remaining games with the world watching.