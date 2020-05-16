James Rodriguez tipped for success at Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez has been encouraged to join Atletico Madrid by former Colombian international Javier ‘Choronta’ Restrepo.

Restrepo told an interview with Colombia’s Radio Caracol, reported via Diario AS, that the former AS Monaco man would benefit from a move across the capital.

“James is a great player, who has endured a difficult time, and has received a lot of speculation about his future.

“I would like to see him at that club (Atletico Madrid), because a demanding and winning coach like Simeone would enhance him.

“If the opportunity to move comes up, it is important that James takes it, as he has been without competitive football for too long.”

The 28-year old was heavily linked with a move away from Madrid last summer, following his return from a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich.

However, Zinedine Zidane opted to keep him at the Santiago Bernabeu, despite knowing his first team opportunities would be limited in 2019-20.

Rodriguez has made just four La Liga starts this season, and with his contract expiring in June 2021, Los Blancos could sell him in the coming months.

Their cross city rivals are just one of the names linked with a move however, with Premier League pair Arsenal and Everton also monitoring him.

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti is reportedly keen on a reunion with the player he brought to Madrid back in 2014, and tried to resign during his time with Napoli last season.