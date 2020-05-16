Frank Lampard wants short term Chelsea deal for Barcelona target Willian

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard wants to keep hold of Willian and Pedro Rodriguez, if the 2019-20 season restarts in the coming weeks.

The pair are out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of June, with Wilian linked to Barcelona and Pedro with a switch to the MLS.

However, with the Premier League campaign currently suspended, their contract situation is unclear.

Neither player is expected to stay on for the 2020-21 campaign, but Lampard told an interview with Sky Sports he is confident a stop gap solution can be reached.

“The situation is uncertain at the moment, and we have big players out of contract.

“This is obviously something we are looking at and hopefully something can be worked out.

“All players who are out of contract have been great servants to the club.”

Both players are reportedly unhappy at the length of extensions offered by the Premier League club, with two years offered, as opposed to three.

Willian’s potential switch to Catalonia is likely to be dependent on Barcelona’s other business this summer, with Lautaro Martinez and Neymar both linked with Nou Camp moves.

Pedro is on the radar of a number of US clubs, with David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF the front runners for the former Spanish international.