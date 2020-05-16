Erling Haaland and the rest of the Bundesliga audition for La Liga

After two months without football, the beautiful game is back today, albeit in less beautiful conditions.

The Bundesliga restarts behind closed doors, and while La Liga is still a month of so away from action, there will be all manner of things related to the Spanish top flight going on in Germany.

Marca, for example, take the angle of Erling Haaland, the prodigy who has only just moved to Dortmund. He will now have the full attention of almost every sports fan on the planet, as well as Real Madrid’s scouts, who will be watching as Dortmund take on Schalke in one of the big derbies of the week.

Even just in that game there are multiple points of interest for the fan of Spanish football – Barcelona’s on loan defender Jean-Clair Todibo, Madrid’s on loan right back Achraf Hakimi. A dozen or so other players bound to be interesting to top sides.

It’s not quite La Liga, but it will keep us going another month.