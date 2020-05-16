Eibar chase Athletic Bilbao veteran Mikel San Jose

La Liga side Eibar are considering a free transfer summer move for Athletic Bilbao’s experienced midfielder Mikel San Jose.

The 30-year old is out of contract at San Mames at the end of June, with the club yet to offer an extension.

The lack of movement from Gaizka Garitano’s side has opened up speculation of San Jose ending his ten year stay in Bilbao.

Reports from Marca claim Jose Luis Mendilibar’s team will now raid their Basque neighbours to secure a transfer ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Eibar are rumoured to be on the verge of selling Gonzalo Escalante to Serie A giants Lazio, and San Jose would offer an ideal replacement for Mendilibar.

Despite playing a consistent role following his return to Spain from Liverpool in 2009, injuries and new signings have restricted San Jose to just nine La Liga appearances this season.

If he does move on this summer, he will leave as one of the longest serving players in the history of the club.

With 304 La Liga games under his belt, he is currently 13th on their all time league appearances list.