David Silva agrees short term Manchester City extension

Manchester City captain David Silva will sign a short term contract extension to complete the 2019-20 Premier League season.

Silva confirmed ahead of the current campaign he would be leaving the Etihad Stadium this summer, after 10 seasons in Manchester.

However, due to the current Premier League suspension, Silva is in contract limbo with his deal expiring on June 30.

According to reports from the Daily Mirror, the former Spanish international will put pen to paper on a temporary deal in order to complete the campaign.

The Premier League is yet to confirm a return date for the English top flight, but if a reported deadline of early June is met, Silva may remain with Pep Guardiola’s side for a further two months.

The 34-year old is City’s highest ever Premier League appearance maker, with 304 games in the last decade, alongside four league title wins.

The former Valencia man has been heavily linked with a move to the MLS this summer, with David Beckham’s Inter Miami CF rumoured to be tracking him ahead of big money salary offer.