Carlos Soler sets Champions League target for Valencia

Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler has called on his teammates to launch a Top Four push when the 2019-20 La Liga campaign resumes.

The Spanish international is confident Los Che can recover ground on their rivals in their remaining 11 league games, with the season expected to restart in June.

Albert Celades’ side are currently 7th in the table, and four points behind current fourth placed side Real Sociedad.

However, Soler is optimistic of a third successive season of Champions League football at the Estadio Mestalla.

“We want to reach the Champions League, that is our objective,” he told an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

“This is a historic club, and we have qualified for the last two Champions League campaigns, and that was our objective again this season.

“We are close to achieving it, and there are still plenty of games to be played.”

Soler has been hampered by injuries in 2019-20, making just 16 La Liga starts, with Geoffrey Kondogbia and Francis Coquelin rotating as Dani Parejo’s midfield partner.

Los Che do face a manageable set of remaining fixtures, with Real Madrid their only top six opponent.

Celades will be hopeful the tougher run ins of rivals Sevilla, Real Sociedad, Getafe and Atletico Madrid could hand his side a key advantage.