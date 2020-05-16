Barcelona not interested in Kai Havertz despite considering him a top talent

Barcelona are an elite team with an elite squad, and they make it their mission to upgrade it wherever possible.

That doesn’t mean they can sign every player they like however, and there are simply too many talents in football for the Blaugrana to own all the players they rate.

Take Kai Havertz for example. The Bayer Leverkusen star has been on the radars of many clubs for a long time, and Barcelona are well aware of him.

Mundo Deportivo even go as far as to say that the Catalan club consider him the best young player in Germany – but still aren’t interested.

They reckon that Bayern have the deal wrapped up, and Leverkusen are just using the interest from Spain to drive the price of their little gem up.

Meanwhile, Barca themselves have so much deadwood to sell that they can’t get too caught up with buying. Their squad is littered with Havertzes of previous years – bought, tried out and discarded.

They need to clear the decks before any further arrivals.