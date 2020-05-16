Arsenal eye Luka Jovic as possible Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang replacement

Arsenal will move for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic, if skipper Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opts to leave the club this summer.

Aubameyang has been linked with moves to Real Madrid and Barcelona in recent weeks, amid rumours he has rejected a contract extension with the Gunners.

The Gabonese international’s current deal at the Emirates Stadium expires in June 2021, and they could demand €45m for him if he is sold ahead of the new campaign.

If he does move on from North London, reports in Diario Sport claim Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has lined up Jovic as an alternative.

Jovic has endured a mixed first season in Spain following his €60m move from Eintracht Frankfurt last summer.

Real Madrid could be open to a sale, given Jovic’s struggles in La Liga, but will push to recoup the majority of the fee they paid less than 12 months ago.

Serie A club AC Milan are also reported to be keen on the Serbian international, and could rival Arteta’s side with a quick fire €45m offer.