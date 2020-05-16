Alaves and Celta chase Barcelona starlet Oriol Busquets

Barcelona produce a lot of good young players, and they also buy the very finest on the market.

That makes is very tough for even the very finest prospects to break though, and there’s a steady flow of talent out of their B team every year, just as there is at Real Madrid.

One player who has been regarded as a bright light for some time now is Oriol Busquets, who, after keeping the B team’s midfield ticking for some years went to Twente, where he was having a great spell until the league was cancelled.

Now BeSoccer report that two La Liga sides – Alaves and Celta – are interested in him.

Barcelona may also decide to give him a first team chance, something he’s pushed for, but depending on how much space they free up in their squad, they may see a season of La Liga starts as important to his development.

Once again, clubs across Europe await the Catalan club’s first move.