Sevilla boss Lopetegui wants to sign Porto winger Jesus Corona

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui would welcome the signing of Porto winger Jesus Corona ‘with open arms, without thinking about it’.

The 27-year-old has been a key figure for Sergio Conceicao’s side in recent years and has starred for the club since his €12m switch from FC Twente in the summer of 2015.

However, it is said that Porto now must sell the Mexican winger to meet UEFA’s Financial Fair Play boundaries – alerting a series of clubs.

It is reported by Corriere dello Sport, via ESPN’s Mexico site that Sevilla and Valencia were among the clubs chasing the player along with Inter, West Ham, Everton, Schalke and Roma.

“I would welcome him with open arms, without thinking about it,” Lopetegui told Fútbol Picante, as cited by La Razon. “He is one of my weaknesses, an extraordinary player. He has a lot of talent, a capacity for controlling the game and possessing significant speed.

“If you ask me if I would have it on my team, I would say yes to him.”

Lopetegui is in line to bring in new faces this summer, with Rony Lopes and Lucas Ocampos linked with big money moves to Fenerbahce and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

Corona is said to have a release clause of €50m but could command a fee of approximately half that value.