Sergino Dest agent pushes back against news of Barcelona interest

Sergino Dest of Ajax is a player starting to attract growing attention from elsewhere, with Barcelona regularly named among the right back’s suitors.

The 19 year old is developing into quite the prospect, tearing up and down his flank with a great engine, and with a wicked right boot to match. He looks like the kind of next generation attacking right back that Barcelona should be looking for.

Football Oranje, who always do a great job of keeping us up to date with news from the Netherlands, have quotes from the player’s agent where he actually plays down the contact a little:

“Barcelona has sometimes inquired about Sergiño’s situation, but that was it. There is no concrete interest. Barcelona has not reported to me and not to Ajax.”

Well, he wouldn’t want to be accused in assisting in the tapping up of his client by another club in any case. But the interest from the Catalan club still seems to be there, and we’d be surprised if this is the last we hear of this one.

The production line at Ajax just packages up these youngsters for Barcelona, and they rarely regret taking a punt on them.

