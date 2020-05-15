Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale becomes UK’s wealthiest young sports star

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale has been named as the wealthiest young sports star in the UK in the Sunday Times Rich List.

The Welshman saw an increase in wealth of £20m since last year- taking his net worth to £114m, as outlined by El Mundo Deportivo.

Bale, 30, tops the ‘young’ list after Northern Irish golfer Rory McIlroy turned 31 earlier this month and no longer qualified for the younger category.

Nine of the 10 names in the ‘young athlete’ list are footballers, with boxer Anthony Joshua – who ranks second – the only non-footballer to be included.

Joshua’s net worth comes in at £110m while Manchester United star midfielder Paul Pogba is third on the list but his wealth is less than half of the top two – coming in at £50m.

Kevin de Bruyne, David De Gea, Raheem Sterling, N’Golo Kante, Harry Kane, Daniel Sturridge and Jordan Henderson are the other footballers to make up the list.

Bale remained at Madrid beyond the January transfer window despite reports linking him with a return to Tottenham, while a transfer to China collapsed last summer.