Liverpool willing to pay clause of Real Sociedad defender Llorente

Liverpool are willing to pay the €45m release clause of Real Sociedad central defender Diego Llorente.

That is according to a report in the Liverpool Echo, via La Razon, which claims the Reds are keen on bolstering their defensive options this year and the Spain international is now a target.

The 26-year-old joined La Real in 2017 in a €6m transfer from Real Madrid and whilst there is a release clause in place, the Basque club are not said to be under any financial pressure to sell.

Earlier this week, Marca built on reports from the Liverpool Echo that Espanyol’s Leandro Cabrera and Zou Feddal of Real Betis were also on the wishlist of the European champions.

Last summer, a report in El Mundo Deportivo claimed West Ham and Tottenham were among the clubs monitoring a transfer for Llorente while in November, LeicestershireLive claimed Leicester City had joined the race.

Llorente previously enjoyed loan spells in the top-flight at Rayo Vallecano and Malaga before his move to the Basque Country, while he has won five caps for the Spanish national team.