Inter look to Osasuna star Chimy Avila as Lautaro Martinez replacement

Inter are making contingency plans to replace Lautaro Martinez should the Argentine star make a landmark move to Barcelona this year.

The Milanese giants have identified Osasuna star striker Luis Ezequiel ‘Chimy’ Avila as a potential replacement for his fellow Argentine, according to a report in Fichajes.net.

Avila has starred across two seasons in La Liga – firstly for Huesca last season, although he was unable to prevent their relegation, before linking up with newly-promoted Osasuna this time round.

The 26-year-old helped fire Huesca to promotion in 2018 and netted 10 La Liga goals last season in just 20 starts, but he joined Osasuna permanently from parent club San Lorenzo in Argentina.

That move was processed for a reported €2.7m and his form has continued to improve – scoring 11 goals in just 18 goals for the club.

The forward’s progress was derailed with an ACL Knee Ligament Injury in January although he is hopeful of being fit for whenever Spanish football returns to action.