Getafe and players union support Jorge Molina amid match-fixing claims

Both Getafe and the AFE players union have released statements in support of striker Jorge Molina after his name was mentioned in relation to match-fixing allegations.

Transcripts of conversations have alleged that seven Villarreal players were offered €1.8m to lose their final game of the 2018/19 campaign to Getafe, with Molina’s name directly mentioned.

It is the latest development into the match-fixing investigation of Operation Oikos, with Cadena Cope highlighting the conversations held by Carlos Aranda and Paco Esteban.

A report in Cadena Cope outlined how Molina strenuously denied the allegations and that the experienced player was ‘very upset and outraged’.

Getafe say they “want to offer their unconditional support to Jorge and regret the serious violation of his fundamental right to the presumption of innocence.”

The AFE players union offered their “full support” whilst reminding everyone that “the presumption of innocence protects him, as established in article 24 of the Spanish Constitution.”

The game ended 2-2 – ending Getafe’s hopes of a top four finish and subsequent Champions League qualification – allowing Valencia to take the final spot.

There were three fixtures initially under investigation – Valencia’s late season wins against Huesca and Real Valladolid, while Huesca’s defeat at Real Betis was also being looked into due to irregular betting activities.

In May 2019, 11 people were arrested for alleged match fixing in Spain including the president of Huesca, as cited by El Pais.

Another game which has been confirmed as being under investigation was Gimnastic’s late 1-0 win at Huesca in La Liga 123 late in the 2017/18 campaign, when Huesca had already sealed promotion.

The other names include former Spain and Real Madrid player Raul Bravo and Borja Fernandez, who retired from football and ironically his final game was for Valladolid against Valencia.

Carlos Aranda, a Real Madrid youth product who played for several top flight clubs and Íñigo López Montaña, a player of Deportivo de La Coruña and formerly of Huesca were also among the detainees.

Agustín Lasaosa, president of the Huesca and Juan Carlos Galindo Lanuza, head of the medical services of the same club, were also brought in for questioning.

The police operation originally focused on three games spread across the top three divisions.