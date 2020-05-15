Gerard Deulofeu happier playing at Watford than on the bench in Barcelona

Barcelona produce so many good players from their youth academy, and buy so many for their first team, that there simply isn’t room for everyone to succeed at the Nou Camp.

Players often have to leave to find success, and that’s exactly what Gerard Deulofeu did.

It wasn’t an easy road, and recently he’s been struck down by another bad injury, but until then he was finally establishing himself as a top flight regular, and playing really well for Watford.

Mundo Deportivo today have quotes from the midfielder where he explains why he’s better off where he is now, in his opinion.

Gerard Deulofeu would rather be a starter at Watford than be on the bench for Barcelona… What would you prefer? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CxTr5dAis1 — Goal (@goal) May 15, 2020

The 26 year old, who also had spells at AC Milan, Everton and Seville on his way to Watford, asserted that he “can be much happier at Watford playing than being a substitute at Barca.”

He’s certainly established himself in one place at last. He has 70 appearances for Watford now, more than he managed for any other side in his career.

This coronavirus break comes at least at a good time for him and other injured stars, and he will miss fewer games than initially thought now.

