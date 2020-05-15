Fali tests negative for coronavirus and plans to return to training

Cadiz player Fali was the symbol of resistance against resuming the season, but as time goes by he looks closer and closer to playing.

La Razon in Spain have the report that he attended the club’s coronavirus tests – and tested negative – importantly.

He’s now in line to return to training, despite having previously said that he wouldn’t play until a vaccine was found, in actions we previously discussed here.

But given the events of this week, he appears to have softened his position over time, and as the rest of the world digests the concept of players playing behind closed doors in this strange coronavirus scenario we’re in.

He’s a first team regular for the Segunda side, and they will be delighted to hear that the signs are that he’s going to accept the sanitary conditions being implemented by the Spanish league.

Cadiz are top of the league, and don’t want to fall at the last hurdle for promotion, assuming the season is finished as normal.

“If you don’t want to play, stay home and watch Bundesliga.” – How Jose Mourinho brushed aside the concerns of Pep Guardiola, Frank Lampard and other worried managers in a video call about the Premier League’s return. Read more here.