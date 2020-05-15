Erling Haaland advised to resist Real Madrid transfer by Lotthar Mathaus

Erling Haaland only moved to Borussia Dortmund in January, and he only had time for a couple of months of games before football was put on pause, but his star continues to rise so fast that he is already being regularly linked with moves to Real Madrid.

It’s no surprise, given they’re still searching for a successor to Karim Benzema long term, and given his emerging profile as the deadliest young forward in Europe.

But not everyone agrees he should take his wares from the Bundesliga just 6 months after arriving. Lothar Mattheus, in quotes picked up by Goal.com, warned that moving before he’s ready could be a risk:

“He is a player who would fit very well in Madrid, but now he needs to play because he is a very young boy and he is only 19 years old, perhaps he would not play the important matches because he would have competition with Benzema.”

He has a point. Benzema’s not done yet, and Madrid can eat young players alive – just ask Luka Jovic.

But Haaland looks truly next level, and should be able to take the pressure. It would certainly take a season of settling in, but Benzema is going to be 34 in the blink of an eye, and he can’t go on forever.

