Betis have top tier free transfer options in Jose Callejon and Pedro

Real Betis aren’t a huge name outside Spain, but they are a big team inside the country, and attract good players.

In recent years they’ve signed William Carvalho and Nabil Fekir when other teams wanted them, and they’re looking to pull off a similar deal this similar according to reporting in La Razon in Spain.

The write that the Andalusians have their eyes on two of the premier free transfer options available this summer in Europe. Pedro Rodriguez has had a really great spell at Chelsea but looks ready for a step down to a level where he can play every week, perhaps back in his come country.

The same can be said for Napoli’s Jose Callejon, also in his mid 30s and looking to return to Spain after a successful spell abroad.

Both of them are out of contract, and Betis have the money to offer them the multi-year contracts they’re likely to want. Whether they think investing money in veterans is the way to go is a different question.