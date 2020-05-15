Barcelona want American international Sergino Dest

Ajax defender and United States international Sergino Dest has emerged as a transfer target for Barcelona, according to Marca.

The 19-year-old has already been capped three times by his national despite spending his childhood in the Netherlands and has risen quickly through the ranks at Ajax since joining the club in 2018.

Dest only made his debut for the Dutch giants first team this season and he has clocked up 32 appearances, scoring twice.

The report cites programme Veronicainside which claims that the defender has already rejected an approach from Bayern Munich as his dream is to move to the Camp Nou.

The teenager, who has started 22 matches this campaign, is said to be capable of playing on either side of the defence and is one of the highest rated players in the Eredivisie.

Dest committed his national future to the United States in October 2019 having made his debut against Mexico the previous month.