Barcelona star Messi warns La Liga not to separate players from families

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has warned La Liga not to separate players from their families in order to get Spanish football back underway.

Football across the nation has been indefinitely suspended since the middle of March since the coronavirus pandemic but players returned to individualised training sessions a week ago after widespread testing for the virus was carried out.

There have been concerns that it may prove impossible to complete the 2019/20 campaign – which has 11 outstanding rounds of action across La Liga.

However, the league’s authorities have continued to insist they are confident that the fixtures can be staged over the summer months and there is hope that football can return by the middle of June.

There have been suggestions that players will have to be quarantined – away from friends and families – for weeks at a time in order to ensure the virus is not transmitted.

Now Messi – the iconic player in the league – has stated that whilst he is keen for a return to action, it would not be at any cost and reiterated the risks involved in the competition resuming.

“I want to compete again but we would not like to be separated from our families,” Messi told an interview with El Mundo Deportivo.

“We know that everything is going to be weird and there is a risk of going out everywhere, we should not trust ourselves.

“On the subject of transfers, there are some people in the club who are in charge and should be the ones who choose what they think is best for the squad. It is clear that in this current situation everything is going to be tougher on the market as well and you have to work hard to be able to improve what we already have.”