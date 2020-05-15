Barcelona should not think of transfers – Rivaldo

Former Barcelona star Rivaldo does not believe the club should be thinking about transfers at the moment and should instead focus on completing the season.

The Catalan giants are two points clear at the top of La Liga ahead of El Clasico rivals Real Madrid, with 11 rounds of matches remaining in the current campaign.

Spanish football has been suspended indefinitely since the middle of March although players began to return to individualised training sessions last week, with the hope of La Liga restarting again in the middle of June.

On Thursday, a report from reputable French media outlet RMC Sport claimed that Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have both made firm offers for Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic (pictured), with the Catalan giants leading the race.

Earlier this week, a report in ESPN claimed that Barcelona and Juve had intensified their talks of a player-exchange deal which would take Pjanic to the Camp Nou.

Arthur Melo is said to be Juve’s prime target but the player may not be open to a move to the Italian champions.

Arthur has a contract with the club until the summer of 2024 with a €400m release clause, while transfermarkt gives him a market value of €70m.

“Rumours are circulating that Barca might be interested in signing Miralem Pjanic from Juventus, and despite being a good player, I believe the club should focus more on the present and on what is still to play for in La Liga this season,” Rivaldo wrote in his Betfair column.

“There will be time to think about transfers, especially because some must leave before others come in, and the club need to ensure they don’t create a squad that’s too big and would leave some players without the chance to play.

“Juventus seem interested in a potential exchange of Pjanic for Arthur Melo and of course I think the Brazilian would be a great signing for the Italians as he is a world class player.

“Anyway, I still think Arthur should remain at Barcelona as he is young and arrived recently at the club. Soon he will confirm his place in the first team and start to fulfil his potential.”