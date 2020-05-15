Atletico Madrid look to re-sign River Plate’s Rafael Santos Borre

Atletico de Madrid are reportedly close to an agreement to re-sign striker Rafael Santos Borre from River Plate.

That is according to a report in Radio Continental, via La Razon, which claims Atleti hold a buyback clause of €7m for the 24-year-old.

Santos Borre never played a match for Diego Simeone’s side but did score four goals for Villarreal in a loan spell during the 2016/17 campaign, including two in La Liga.

However, the Colombian international has found form in Buenos Aires and hit 12 goals in 20 appearances for the Argentine giants this season.

River signed 50% of the player’s right in 2017 for €3.5m and paid the same value for a further 25% of his rights the following year – meaning that Atleti still hold 25% of the player’s rights.

Enzo Francescoli, the sporting director of River Plate was recently asked about the situation with Atleti and he stated that the €7m clause they held was a ‘danger’.