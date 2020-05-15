Ajax defender Tagliafico open to summer transfer, Atletico Madrid linked

Ajax full-back Nicolas Tagliafico admits he will listen to transfer offers this summer having previously been linked with a move to Atletico de Madrid.

Filipe Luis and Lucas Hernandez both left Los Rojiblancos this summer and the club needed to upgrade their left full-back position, with Brazilian Renan Lodi signed.

“Atleti were interested last year, but I decided to stay with Ajax for another year,” Tagliafico is cited as saying by El Mundo Deportivo. “Now everything is open, I do not know if I will stay. Let’s wait and see what happens.

“I am at a great club but the Eredivisie is not a great competition and my goal has always been to play in the most important leagues at a class club.

“The Premier League is the best in the world, followed by La Liga and Serie A.”

Arsenal and Real Madrid were also said to also be keen on a move for the Argentine, who is valued at €35m – but they ended up landing Kieran Tierney and Ferland Mendy respectively.

Tagliafico, 27, joined Ajax from Independiente in January 2018 in a deal worth just €4m while he previously spent the 2012/13 campaign on loan in Spain with Real Murcia.

The Argentine has been a key figure for the Amsterdam club in helping them to land the Eredivisie title last season and also to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

It is not yet clear where the future of Tagliafico lies but links to Atleti look likely to re-emerge.