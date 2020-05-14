Valencia to sign Argentine forward Nahuel Bastos

Valencia are close to making striker Manuel Bastos from Argentine Primera club Talleres their first summer signing.

El Mundo Deportivo draws on a report from the ‘A la Cancha’ programme on Radio Continental de Córdoba that the 21-year-old forward is on his way to the Mestalla.

Bastos is said to have had an €18m release clause at the Argentine club but they will come to an agreement below €10m expected, with Atletico Miniero and Sevilla also previously linked.

This season, the Argentina Under-23 international has netted 10 goals in 21 appearances for Talleres and whilst his main position is as a central striker, he can also play on either side on the front three.

Talleres spent a section of last season on loan at Mexican top flight club Pachuca, where he scored one goal in eight appearances.

Valencia currently have Rodrigo Moreno, Maxi Gomez, Ruben Sobrino and Kevin Gameiro among their striking options, with renovation possible this summer.

