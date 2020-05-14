Striker Alvaro Negredo set for Almeria return

Former Spain international striker Alvaro Negredo may return to Spanish football this summer with promotion hopefuls Almeria keen on a return.

The 34-year-old is currently playing for Al-Nasr in Dubai but a report in Diario AS has outlined the interest from the Andalusian club, for whom Negredo played between 2007 and 2009 – scoring 32 goals in 70 appearances in La Liga.

Negredo is cited by the report as saying: “If in the future there is the possibility of returning (to Almeria) it would be nice for both parties.”

The Spaniard has been prolific across his career – scoring 275 goals across club and national level (10 goals in 21 international caps) including 28 in 41 appearances in Dubai.

After leaving Almeria in 2009, Negredo scored 85 goals across four seasons at Sevilla before joining Manchester City – where he won the league title in his sole campaign, scoring 23 times in 49 appearances.

Negredo has also enjoyed stints at Valencia, Middlesbrough and Besiktas, but the latest indication is that he wants to return to Spain – Almeria are now owned by the Saudi Turki Al-Sheikh.