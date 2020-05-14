Renan Lodi recovers from coronavirus, to return to Atletico Madrid training

Atletico de Madrid defender Renan Lodi has tested negative for coronavirus and will return to the club’s training session on Friday.

The details are outlined by Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito, who say that the Brazilian will return for individualised training sessions with Diego Simeone’s squad.

La Sexta continued by saying that the player has tested negative for the virus twice in the last 72 hours.

Last week it was confirmed by Diario AS that the left-back is the only positive test from the club but the results from nine other unnamed players suggest they previously had been carrying the virus as they tested positive for antibodies.

That report continued that Lodi is otherwise in good health and had not been showing any symptoms of the virus but had been self-isolating, as per the guidelines of the World Health Organisation.

Lodi, 22, made 70 first-team appearances for Athletico Paranaense and helped his side to the Sudamericana title in 2018 before moving to the Spanish capital last year, and becoming a regular for Diego Simeone’s side and a long-term replacement for Filipe Luis.